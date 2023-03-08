Kenya: Each County to Set Up an Economic Zone, President Ruto Says

Nairobi — Each of the 47 counties will set up an industrial park in its economic activity of specialisation.

President William Ruto said already the National Government has set aside more than Ksh 5 billion for the undertaking.

He said each County will receive Sh110 Million.

He spoke on Tuesday when he met Tatu City Special Economic Zone officials at State House, Nairobi, led by Tatu City founder and CEO Stephen Jennings.

The President noted that Tatu City Special Economic Zone in Ruiru offers lessons in the novel way that Kenya must from now on in conduct business, incubate companies and stimulate economic activities.

In the 5,000-acre special economic zone is the 900-acre Tatu Industrial Park, the largest private industrial zone in East Africa.

A major pharmaceutical among other companies are expected to set up at Tatu Industrial Park, bringing to the country billions worth of investments. - Presidential Communication Service