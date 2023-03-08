South Sudan: Human Rights Council Must Listen to Survivors

7 March 2023
Amnesty International (London)
press release

Speaking at the UN Human Rights Council today, Amnesty International thanked the Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan for its update. The organisation said that it was concerned that the human rights concerns that necessitated the creation of the Commission in 2016 still persist. Crimes under international law continue to be perpetrated with impunity and the Commission remains the only independent mechanism able to collect and preserve evidence of these crimes. Amnesty International urged the Human Rights Council to renew the Commission's mandate.

