Kenya: Kibera Fashion Week Takes the Stage At the Bob Hawke Prime Ministerial Centre Australia

Kibera Fashion Week, an innovative initiative that showcases the beauty of Kibera, aims to challenge exploitative global supply chains and change the discourse around fashion from the perspective of the global south.

The Kibera Fashion Week project was initiated by David Avido, also known as Lookslike Avido, in collaboration with Goethe Kenya, Nairobi Design Week, Maasai Mbili, and EUNIC Kenya. The project is funded as part of the European Spaces of Culture initiative, which aims to strengthen cultural cooperation across Europe.

Kibera Fashion Week has been making waves in the fashion world, gaining recognition for its unique designs and inspiring story. The initiative offers a platform for emerging designers from Kibera to showcase their talent and creativity to a global audience. The project also focuses on ethical and sustainable fashion, challenging the current exploitative global supply chain practices in the industry.

This year, Kibera Fashion Week is taking its designs to The Bob Hawke Prime Ministerial Centre at the University of Australia, where they will be exhibited from now until 6th April 2023. The Bob Hawke Prime Ministerial Centre is a renowned cultural institution in Australia, known for its commitment to promoting social justice, cultural understanding, and sustainability.

David Avido and his team are thrilled to bring Kibera Fashion Week to The Bob Hawke Prime Ministerial Centre. The initiative offers a unique perspective on fashion that challenges traditional western narratives and offers a more inclusive and sustainable approach. By exhibiting their designs in Australia, Kibera Fashion Week hopes to inspire a new generation of designers and fashion enthusiasts to consider the impact of their choices on the environment and on communities around the world.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Entertainment Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In addition to the exhibition, David Avido will also be representing Kenya at the highly anticipated FESHEN Fashion show on Friday 24 February at The Lab in Adelaide. The show will feature an incredible collection of designs made in Kenya, showcasing the creativity and talent of African designers. On Saturday 25th February, Kibera Fashion Week will also be exhibiting their collections at the Sanaa Fest, offering attendees a chance to purchase unique designs from emerging designers.

Kibera Fashion Week's presence in Australia is a testament to the power of creativity and innovation in driving positive change in communities around the world. The initiative offers a unique perspective on fashion that challenges the status quo and promotes inclusivity, sustainability, and ethical practices. By bringing Kibera Fashion Week to a global audience, David Avido and his team hope to inspire change in the fashion industry and beyond.