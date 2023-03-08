Egypt: The Modern Pentathlon World Cup Kicks Off in Egypt

The Modern Pentathlon World Cup kicked off Tuesday at The American University in Cairo's (AUC) New Cairo campus and will continue through March 12.

As many as 156 athletes from around 35 countries are participating in the World Cup, including 24 athletes representing Egypt.

Besides Egypt, teams from Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Britain, Hungary, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Korea, Lithuania, Mali, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Uganda, Ukraine and the US are taking part in the tournament.

The Egyptian national team will participate in the tournament with 24 players (12 men and 12 women).

Egypt won the hosting of the inaugural World Cup Series qualifying tournament for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games for 2022, 2023, and 2024 seasons.