Tunisia: World Bank Suspends U.S.$520 Million Talks With Tunisia Over Anti-Migrant Remarks

8 March 2023
The New Times (Kigali)

The World Bank has temporarily suspended its future engagement talks with Tunisia amid uproar over recent statements by the country's president against migrants.

The two sides were engaged in talks for providing Tunisia with loans up to $520 million.

In an internal message to staff, outgoing World Bank President David Malpass attributed the decision to recent statements about migrants by Tunisian President Kais Saied.

"Given the situation, management has decided to pause the Country Partnership Framework and withdraw it from Board review," Malpass said in the message.

Last month, Saied called for ending the flow of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa into his country, saying irregular migration aims to change Tunisia's demography.

The statements triggered tension between Tunisia and the African Union Commission with its chairperson terming Saied's comments as "shocking".

For years, North African countries such as Tunisia have witnessed attempts by migrants - mainly from sub-Saharan Africa - to reach Europe, hoping for a better life. While some of the migrants manage to reach their destination, others often die during the journey.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.