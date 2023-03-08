Rwanda: President Kagame to Women - We Are With You in Gender Equality Struggle

8 March 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alice Kagina

President Paul Kagame has saluted women the world over, on the occasion of the International Women's Day (March 8), a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

Kagame tweeted: "We are with you in this Gender equality struggle in its real sense!!"

From the beginning, RPF has walked the talk by creating an environment that enabled women to take their rightful place. Gender equality has always been central to the politics of RPF. The progress we see in Rwanda today is the result of this commitment to inclusivity. #IWD2022-- Paul Kagame (@PaulKagame) March 8, 2022

Every year on March 8, Rwanda joins the world to celebrate the International Women's Day.

During the same celebrations in 2022, the President stressed that equality is a right not a favour.

At the time, he urged the nation to do even more and better to ensure that the next generations of "our daughters and granddaughters inherit a nation" where their aspirations have no limits.

In November 2019, while addressing delegates at the Global Gender Summit, the first of its kind to take place in Rwanda, and Africa, Kagame stressed that promoting gender equality on the continent is simply common sense.

Being a man in a position of leadership, at any level, he noted, means never having to think about your gender. "But being a woman leader means always having to think about how gender impacts your work."

