Namibia: Windhoek Constituency to Get Security Cameras in Crime Hotspots

The Samora Machel constituency in Windhoek recently bought CCTV cameras to install in the areas of Wanaheda, Havana and Goreangab Dam.

The constituency handed over the security cameras to the Windhoek City Police, which will be in charge of implementation and 24-hour monitoring, the city police's spokesperson Cillie Kapolo said on Tuesday.

Kapolo said the cameras will assist the city police in fighting crime in these areas, which have been identified as crime hotspots.

She said this is the first constituency to buy CCTV cameras on its own and encouraged other constituencies in Windhoek to do the same.

"We have 124 CCTV cameras around the city, which were procured by the city police. We will use them to curb crime by monitoring them 24 hours a day," she said.