Namibia: Cancelled Tenders Risking Lives - Shangula

HEALTH and social services minister Kalumbi Shangula says his ministry has been forced to cancel some operations due to the cancellation of multibillion-dollar medical tenders a few weeks ago.

He says this is putting patients' lives at risk.

Shangula last week commented on the decision of the Central Procurement Board of Namibia (CPBN) to cancel medical supply tenders due to suspected overpricing.

"Operations are being cancelled due to lack of the required items," the minister said.

He said there is a need for lifesaving items in operating theatres, intensive care units, maternity, emergency and oncology departments.

"Ideally, doctors must have the tools they need to treat and save patients. This is a very sensitive area. Our concern is the lives of our patients," he said.

The procurement process for goods and services in the healthcare sector was in the spotlight after recent reports showed large amounts of money were to be spent on the procurement of condoms.

Shangula said procuring goods and services through a tender process allows for a competitive pricing structure.

During the tender process, bidders compete by offering low prices to secure contracts.

This, according to Shangula, not only saves money, but also ensures that the products are of high quality.

He said buying goods and services outside the tender process exposes the ministry to the whims of the supplier, and prices are always high and expensive.

"This is not only costly in terms of money. It is also costly in the sense that the health of the patients is compromised if doctors do not have the required medicine and clinical supplies to treat patients," he said.

The minister said this could lead to prolonged hospital stays and increased costs for boarding, lodging, food and other amenities.

Shangula could not tell when a new tender would be put out.

He said only the CPBN has the mandate to advertise tenders and oversee the procurement process.

Last month, CPBN administrative head Amon Ngavetene said the board will publish advertisements if there is a need for new bids.

Meanwhile, United Democratic Front (UDF) youth league acting secretary general Michael Skini has accused Shangula of initially defending the awarding of the tender rather than being concerned about the adverse implications or public outcry.

"That in itself is telling us he is not in charge of his ministry, and doesn't care about any wrongdoing within his ministry as long as they are provided with what they procured at the expense of the Namibian taxpayer," Skini said.

He is now demanding that Shangula tell the nation who would be responsible for bearing the cost of the tender cancellation.

"It was evident that correct processes and procedures were not followed to the core, and they must take us into confidence as to who will bear all those costs.

"What is of utmost importance to us is that the Public Procurement Act is implemented to the letter, and that they, particularly the Ministry of Finance, prioritise the procurement plan in accordance with what is really needed in our state hospitals, rather than procuring condoms at that exorbitant rate," he said.