Tunisia: Prime Ministry Announces Toll-Free Number for Sub-Saharan Migrants

Tunis/Tunisia — The Prime Ministry, on Tuesday, unveiled the toll-free green line 80107785 for sub-Saharan migrants residing in Tunisia to report every transgression against them so that these transgressions are dealt with swiftly and in accordance with the legal arrangements in force.

This measure was taken according to the announcement issued by the Presidency of the Republic, to better deal with "situations in which violations may be committed against our brothers from sub-Sahara residents in Tunisia," said a Prime Ministry statement.

President Kais Saied had taken a series of measures last Sunday in favour of sub-Saharan migrants, including issuing a one-year residence permit to students from African countries in order to facilitate their residence in Tunisia.

The Presidency of the Republic had also affirmed streamlining voluntary departure operations in collaboration with the embassies of African countries established in Tunisia.

The supervision and social and psychological assistance to migrants and refugees from African countries will be increased through efforts of the Tunisian Red Crescent organisation, to combat all forms of human trafficking and exploitation of undocumented migrants.