Tunisia: Former Leader in Ennahdha Mohamed Ben Salem Hospitalised Shortly Before His Interrogation

7 March 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Mohamed Ben Salem, former leader in the Ennahdha movement and former Minister of Agriculture under the "Troika" government, was transferred to the Hédi Chaker hospital in Sfax on Tuesday while on his way to Gabes to appear before the examining magistrate at the local Court of First Instance.

According to a medical source contacted by a TAP journalist, Mohamed Ben Salem was admitted to the cardiology department of Hedi Chaker hospital after feeling unwell. He was taken to intensive care.

For his part, lawyer Samir Dilou said Mohamed Ben Salem was transferred to the Hedi Chaker hospital in Sfax while he was on his way to Gabes to appear before the examining magistrate at the local court of first instance in a case of "illegal border crossing" into Libya.

