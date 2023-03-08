Egypt: Environment Min. Calls for Support to Implementing Nature-Based Solutions Initiative

7 March 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad has stressed that the initiative of nature-based solutions is a real framework for addressing the inextricably intertwined global crises of biodiversity loss and climate change.

The minister made her remarks on Tuesday 7/3/2023 when she chaired, along with Steffi Lemke, German Federal Minister for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety, and Consumer Protection, a workshop on the Enhancing Nature-based Solutions for an Accelerated Climate Transformation (ENACT) initiative, which was launched in the United Nations climate change conference (COP27), hosted by Egypt in November.

The videoconferencing event was attended by representatives of Japan, France, Canada and international organizations, among others.

Fouad reiterated that the initiative contributes to addressing the negative impacts of climate change, saving the world some $104 billion by 2030 and $303 billion by 2050 and bringing about great social and economic benefits for people in all corners of the globe.

The minister urged development partners to support the initiative to realize the desired goals.

