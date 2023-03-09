South Africa: Tragedy as Toddler Dies After Shelf Falls On Him - South African News Briefs - March 9, 2023

Tragedy as Toddler Dies After Bookshelf Falls On Him



Three-year-old Kganya Mokhele passed away after a bookshelf collapsed on him at Little Ashford Preschool in Bedfordview, Ekurhuleni. The toddler was rushed to Linksfield Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, reports EWN. The grieving family says it is battling to come to grips with the sudden tragedy and has accused the preschool of trying to "cover up" the death of the little boy. Cedric Ntumba, the CEO of the Little Ashford Group, said they were "terribly saddened" by what had happened. He added that an internal investigation would look at the school's overall response to Kganya's accident. This included a probe into whether staff followed the school's health policies when responding to a medical emergency, as well as how long it took for officials to call first responders.

Mbalula Warns ANC Deployees to Shape Up or Face Consequences

Ruling African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula warned ANC government deployees to shape up or ship out during an ANC Youth League breakfast fundraiser, reports EWN. Mbalula told those gathered at the event that the reason its ministers had not been properly held to account was due to weaknesses at headquarters. Mbalula said that those who did not perform must know that their days were numbered. "You can't have a minister of energy and we don't know whether there is a minister or not [and then] the president must be the one who addresses issues. No. Ministers must jerk up their act. If you don't work, we will be sitting on you."

Two-Tier Pricing Mooted to Boost Local Tourism

The government is reviewing tourism-related policies which will, among other things, address special pricing for South Africans to encourage them to travel locally. Prices for accommodation at places such as lodges, game reserves, and other tourist attractions are said to be too expensive for locals, thus preventing them from exploring their country, reports TimesLive. Deputy minister of tourism Fish Mahlalela said at the International Tourism Trade Fair in Berlin, Germany that discussions were under way about different pricing models for South Africans. According to statistics from South African Tourism, in 2022 domestic holiday trips reached 9.2 million, an increase of 30.5% compared with 2019, before the Covid pandemic. Most trips originated from Gauteng and Limpopo. KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng were the most preferred provinces visited by South Africans. Mahlalela has called on international investors to come to South Africa, especially the rural areas that have tourist attractions.

More South African news