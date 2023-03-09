Uganda: Entebbe Expressway Closed As Police Remove Suspicious Looking Object

8 March 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Arafat Nzito

The police bomb squad on Wednesday morning sealed off Entebbe express highway to respond to a suspicious object that was dropped by unknown people.

The road was closed around 8 a.m. after motorists reported an abandoned item on the speedway near Kajjansi.

"As a safety measure, officers stopped the traffic flow for a while to evacuate the object safely. We appreciate the public for their vigilance in reporting suspicious abandoned items, and we commend our bomb squad crisis intervention teams and Pinnacle security for their quick response," said Luke Owoyesigire, the deputy spokesperson for Kampala metropolitan police.

The police tactical team evacuated the item after about 30 minutes, which was then taken to the forensics department for analysis.

Owoyesigire thanked the public for their vigilance and reporting to authorities, assuring them of safety and security from the law enforcement agency.

"We encourage everyone to continue reporting any suspicious items to the authorities for prompt action. It is essential that we all work together to keep our communities safe. Remember, if you see something, say something. let us all remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or abandoned items to the authorities immediately," he said.

Meanwhile, the commander of Kampala metropolitan traffic police Rogers Nsereko informed motorists that the traffic has been restored along the highway and also thanked public for their patience and cooperation during the brief traffic disruption caused by the evacuation of the abandoned object.

