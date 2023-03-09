Africa: 'She Is Africa', a CAF Docuseries to Celebrate International Women's Day

In the frame of the celebration of the International Women's Day, CAF is launching a Women's Documentary series "SHE is Africa".
This is part of the big campaign for the CAF Women's brand and identity introduced at TotalEnergies WAFCON 2022.
The 5-episode series will be released according to the following:
Episode 1: Wednesday 8 March
YOUNG HEROINE: A FOOTBALLER'S ORIGIN STORY
Episode 2: Thursday 9 March
INSPIRERS: THE OPERATIONAL MASTERMINDS
Episode 3: Friday 10 March
USUNG HEROES: VOLUNTEERS, PILLARS OF THE GAME
Episode 4: Saturday 11 March
FLAGS AND WHISTLES: AFRICAN REFEREES ON THE RISE
Episode 5: Sunday 12 March
BREAKING BARRIERS: THE RISE OF AFRICAN WOMEN'S FOOTBALL
WATCH the Official trailer:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=80iOHylSC-c
The documentary will be released today on CAFTV YouTube channel as well FIFA + platform,
Happy International Women's Day to the ladies all over the world.