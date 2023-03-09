Africa: 'She Is Africa', a CAF Docuseries to Celebrate International Women's Day

In the frame of the celebration of the International Women's Day, CAF is launching a Women's Documentary series "SHE is Africa".

This is part of the big campaign for the CAF Women's brand and identity introduced at TotalEnergies WAFCON 2022.

The 5-episode series will be released according to the following:

Episode 1: Wednesday 8 March

YOUNG HEROINE: A FOOTBALLER'S ORIGIN STORY

Episode 2: Thursday 9 March

INSPIRERS: THE OPERATIONAL MASTERMINDS

Episode 3: Friday 10 March

USUNG HEROES: VOLUNTEERS, PILLARS OF THE GAME

Episode 4: Saturday 11 March

FLAGS AND WHISTLES: AFRICAN REFEREES ON THE RISE

Episode 5: Sunday 12 March

BREAKING BARRIERS: THE RISE OF AFRICAN WOMEN'S FOOTBALL

WATCH the Official trailer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=80iOHylSC-c

The documentary will be released today on CAFTV YouTube channel as well FIFA + platform,

Happy International Women's Day to the ladies all over the world.