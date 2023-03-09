Africa: 'She Is Africa', a CAF Docuseries to Celebrate International Women's Day

8 March 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

In the frame of the celebration of the International Women's Day, CAF is launching a Women's Documentary series "SHE is Africa".

This is part of the big campaign for the CAF Women's brand and identity introduced at TotalEnergies WAFCON 2022.

The 5-episode series will be released according to the following:

Episode 1: Wednesday 8 March

YOUNG HEROINE: A FOOTBALLER'S ORIGIN STORY

Episode 2: Thursday 9 March

INSPIRERS: THE OPERATIONAL MASTERMINDS

Episode 3: Friday 10 March

USUNG HEROES: VOLUNTEERS, PILLARS OF THE GAME

Episode 4: Saturday 11 March

FLAGS AND WHISTLES: AFRICAN REFEREES ON THE RISE

Episode 5: Sunday 12 March

BREAKING BARRIERS: THE RISE OF AFRICAN WOMEN'S FOOTBALL

WATCH the Official trailer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=80iOHylSC-c

The documentary will be released today on CAFTV YouTube channel as well FIFA + platform,

Happy International Women's Day to the ladies all over the world.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.