Somalia: Puntland Executes 19, Including Al-Shabaab and Isis Operatives

Galkayo — The Puntland Armed Forces Court on Wednesday morning executed 19 convicts, including 13 members of Al-Shabaab and Islamic State groups.

The execution was carried out in the cities of Galkayo, Garowe and Bossaso with the presence of top commanders from Puntland army and court officials.

In the city of Galkayo, 5 men belonging to Al-Shabaab were shot dead in the Wadajir area, which is under the control of Galmudug state.

Also in Garowe, Shubeyb who was captured in 2016 during a fighting between Puntland forces and Al-Shabaab in Suuj, Garmaal areas, where the militants attempted to storm.

On the other hand, in Bossaso, there was a group of 6 men said to be ISIS and Al-Shabaab were shot dead for role in killings in the port city.

There were six soldiers included the executed men after being found guilty of civilian killing, according to the military court which announced the execution.

The men were convicted in separate trials in the towns of Galkayo, Garowe and Bossaso last year.

On 27th June, 2021, as many as 21 men have been executed in Puntland after they were convicted of being members of the militant group al-Shabaab.

The state military court said 18 of the men had carried out assassinations and bombings over more than a decade. The execution was largest number of executions of al-Shabab members ever in Puntland.

Al-Shabab has a small footprint in Puntland in the northeast, where it trains new members in Galgala mountains after facing military pressure in south and central parts of Somalia.