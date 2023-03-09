South Sudan Requests AUC Support On Sustainable Environment and Climate Change Adaptation

press release

Hon. Pal Mai, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation of the Republic of South Sudan, paid a courtesy visit to the Directorate of Sustainable Environment and Blue Economy (SEBE) on the sidelines of the thirty-sixth (36th) Assembly of the AU Heads of State and Government. The Minister was hosted by Mr Harsen Nyambe Nyambe, Director of SEBE on the16th of February 2023.

The meeting focused on water resources development in South Sudan. Mr Peter Maal, Director General for Water and Sanitation, accompanied the Minister while Mr Gatkuoth Kai, Technical Coordinator for Disaster Risk Reduction at AUC, attended with the Director of SEBE.

In addition to water, the meeting also focused on the need to support South Sudan to access climate finance - given that it has been disproportionately affected by severe flooding for the past three consecutive years. Nine of the ten states of South Sudan are severely inundated, and over 2 million people have been displaced. The Minister referred to the displaced populations as climate refugees. As a climate crisis victim and yet the country has not contributed towards the cause, South Sudan requested AUC to support its climate change adaptation efforts.

Importantly, South Sudan harbours one of the most extensive wetlands in the World and the largest in Africa; the Sudd wetland. The wetland is home to several indigenous fauna and flora, and as well as migratory species of birds. Furthermore, it sequestrates massive amounts of carbon dioxide which is responsible for temperature rise associated with climate change. Given South Sudan's role as a global carbon sink that is being impacted by climate change, the Minister requested AUC's support to access climate finance and carbon markets in light of its vast carbon credit potential.

Director Nyambe commended the Minister for the visit and presented AUC SEBE's mandate and programmes that cover water and sanitation, including Water Vision 2025, programmes and frameworks on blue economy, climate change and disaster risk reduction. He assured the minister of the Directorate's readiness to support the country in the different thematic areas under its mandate.

In addition, the Director reminded the Minister of the AUC's recent support to South Sudan in response to the devastating flood that it experienced. Following the discussion, the Minister also visited the Africa Multi-hazard Early Warning and Early Action System (AMHEWAS) Situation Room. He commended the AUC for the facility and requested AUC's support to South Sudan to establish a similar situation room.

In conclusion, SEBE committed to work with South Sudan on climate finance, carbon markets and early warning system and early action.