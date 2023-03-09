Africa: Asec Beat Diables to Move Top of Group B As Future FC Come Back to Life

Asec Mimosas moved top of Group B in the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup after seeing off Diables Noirs 1-0 in Brazzaville.

The victory on enemy territory moved the Ivorians top of the group with seven points after completing a home and away sweep of the Congolese side.

Aubin Kramo scored the all important goal in the 59th minute, finishing off an assist from Anicet Oura to send the side into victory. They guarded the lead till full time, to record their second win in the group.

Diables on the other hand dropped to third in the standings with four points, but still have hopes of qualification to the quarter finals with two rounds of group matches left.

Meanwhile, Egyptian debutants Future FC revived their hopes after using their home advantage to see off Morocco's FAR Rabat 2-0 in Cairo.

Future moved to third in Group D with five points after clinching their first victory in the group stages. They are two points behind Rabat who beat them by the same margin in the first leg, with two rounds of group matches left.

Pyramids are top of the group with eight points while Togo's AS Kara are bottom with just a single point and their hopes of qualification extinguished.

Future, making their maiden sojourn in continental football now hope to carry on the same momentum in the last two matches to earn a dream quarter final slot.

FAR defender Hatim Essaoubi had an evening to forget as he handled the ball that led to the penalty for the first goal, and then scored an own goal in the second half.

Essaoubi was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the box in the 10th minute, and former Al Ahly striker Marwan Mohsen stepped forward to score with a sublime kick.

The defender would see his day go from bad to worse midway through the second half when he directed the ball into his own net as he tried to defend a corner.

Future will host AS Kara in their next match and a win will be crucial for them, especially if FAR Rabat failed to get a result against leaders Pyramids.