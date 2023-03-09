Kenya: City Hall to Rename Mutuini Hospital After First Lady Rachel Ruto

8 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has announced that Mutuini Hospital situated in Dagoretti South Sub-County will be renamed after First Lady Racheal Ruto.

This will be the first facility to be named after the First Lady since the Kenya Kwanza government came into office in September, 2022.

Governor Sakaja said his administration will give the Mutuini facility a facelift before the renaming.

This will also include renovating other medical facilities within the county, with the Governor noting that some of the facilities built under the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) had not been equipped.

"We will be bringing a motion Mutuini hospital to rename it to Mama Rachel Ruto Hospital Mutuini," Governor Sakaja said.

If the motion is tabled before the County Assembly and sails through, Mama Rachel Ruto will join her predecessors, who have health facilities named after them.

The immediate former First Lady has a facility named after her: The Margaret Kenyatta Children Hospital in Mathare-Korogocho slum.

There is also Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, a level-5 hospital located in Embakasi.

