Kenya: Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Raises Concerns Over High Pending Bills in Counties

Naivasha — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has vowed to take the necessary legal action against graft perpetrators to be identified after completion of investigations into high pending bills in Counties.

EACC says it was keen to learn the results of the ongoing probes by County bosses over high pending bills, with a view of taking action in unearthed malpractices and dubious requests for payments for work not done.

According EACC Commissioner, Dr. Cecilia Mutuku, several County governments have engaged in an audit among its staff and pending bills, running into billions of shillings, cases that are of keen interest to the commission.

Several County bosses have recently vowed that they will not authorize payments of pending bills left by their predecessors, until investigations into claims of inflation and fictitious amounts owed to contractors and suppliers are verified.

Dr. Mutuku said the Commission is concerned over rising cases of fake academic documents among senior officers in both the National and County governments.

Mutuku noted that the cases are widespread in both the National and County governments, noting that numerous culprits are facing forgery charges in court.

She welcomed the staff audits probes that have been undertaken by section of County governments where ghost workers have been unearthed noting that such reports will help the commission take the necessary action on the culprits.

She called for more enhanced collaboration with professional bodies, to tackle the menace head-on and ensure integrity becomes the norm in job employment.

Mutuku while addressing the press on the sidelines of training program for Kenya Pipeline Managers in Naivasha, said the war on graft will be won if all relevant National and County government bodies work together.

"This war cannot be won by EACC alone and we are asking professional bodies, to assist and discipline their members, who are involved in this illegal vice," she said.

Mutuku said EACC has established integrity academy, to provide specialized ethics, integrity, leadership, good governance and Anti- Corruption training, to both the public and private sector institutions in the country.

This, she said, will help to entrench a culture of integrity and create an ethical and value-driven society that upholds integrity and rule of law.

Mutuku said the academy forms part of the commission mandate of preventing corruption vices which has been an effective way of hindering corruption.