Kisumu — Mama Grace Onyango, Kisumu's first woman Mayor and MP, is dead.

Onyango passed away while on medication at the Jaramogi Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Her grandson Edward Onyango confirmed she had developed age-related complications.

She served as Kisumu Mayor in post-independence era from 1965 to 1969 before proceeding to Parliament.

Onyango was also the first woman to sit on the speaker's chair as temporary deputy speaker, and served as Deputy Speaker from 1979 to 1984.