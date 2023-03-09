Rwanda Defence Force Mourns General Marcel Gatsinzi

8 March 2023
The New Times (Kigali)

The Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) is deeply saddened by the untimely death of Gen (Rtd) Marcel Gatsinzi.

He passed away on March 6 in a hospital in Belgium.

"The Rwanda Defence Force extends its condolences and joins the family in grief during this sad moment. May his soul rest in peace," reads a statement by the RDF.

Gen Gatsinzi served in various leadership roles for the army and country including serving as Rwanda's Minister of Defence from 2002 to 2010, and as the Minister of Disaster Preparedness and Refugee Affairs from 2010 to 2013.

