Tanzania: Constitutional Reforms Committee in Offing

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has said a committee for constitutional reforms will be announced soon.

The Head of State announced this in Moshi, Kilimanjaro, where she attended an International Women's Day commemoration event organised by opposition Chadema's Women Wing (BAWACHA).

President unveiled this in response to Chadema national Chairman Freeman Mbowe's call for a new constitution.

"No one is against the issue of the constitution. Even my party [CCM] has said let's go for constitutional reforms. But my brother Aikael [Freeman Mbowe] want it (New Constitution) now. We have a lot to do as the country. But soon I will announce the committee, after consultation with political parties, ready for the task," the Head of State said.

On Women's Day, President Samia called for consolidated efforts to liberate women in Tanzania regardless of political, race or geographical affiliations.

She advised Chadema's Women Wing (BAWACHA) members to use the 'People's Power' slogan to liberate women as well as fostering the country's development.

Meanwhile, President Samia thanked women for their extraordinary contributions that hold society together.

Using her verified Twitter handle @SuluhuSamia, the Head of State said: "Happy International Women's Day to all Women. We thank you for your extraordinary contributions that hold our societies together. Let us continue supporting and investing in women. A society where women have equal access to opportunities is an ideal one for us all."

International Women's Day (IWD) is being celebrated around the world today, the 8 March. It's a global celebration of the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

Held every year on the same day for over 100 years, IWD is also an opportunity to reflect on and further the push towards gender parity.

This year's theme, "DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality," highlights the role of innovative technology in promoting gender equality and meeting the health and developmental needs of women and girls.