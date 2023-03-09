Tanzania: Girls Tipped to Study Science Subjects

AIRTEL Tanzania has encouraged girls in higher learning Institutions to take Engineering related studies which will enable them to exploit digital opportunities.

The remarks were made by the Airtel Managing Director, Mr Dinesh Balsingh during the tech innovation hub event heralded by the theme 'Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality'.

The theme is designed to recognize girls and women for their role in the advancement of transformative technology.

Speaking during the event, Mr Dinesh said the purpose of the event was to enable girls who are studying the science subjects including computer science, networking and computer engineering to embrace the opportunities.

"These studies have many opportunities... I wish many of you to study and get the most out of it," said Mr Dinesh

Referring to global statistics he said, least 37 per cent of women are not using internet as he called upon girls to grab the opportunity to stand in get various employment opportunities in industry.

He added that Airtel Tanzania has also started 'Women inTech Project' aiming at supporting women to reach the opportunities.

Meanwhile, the telecom's Human Resources Director, Ms Stella Kibacha said the company is also aiming at ensuring there that number of female is increasing.

Adding to the matter, the Airtel's Service Manager, Ms Hellen Lyimo said the company's decision to conduct a meeting with the students is to motivate them as well as addressing various opportunities available in the field of science.

She said through the technology, the company has managed to introduce different systems including the mobile money that has helped Airtel customers by bringing the money processes nearer.

"We have loan services that do not require our customers to go around looking for loans... they can just apply online," said Ms Hellen

On her part, Airtel Application Support specialist, Dorothy Nyamwihula stressed that women should study the said science subjects to be part and parcel of changes brought by technology.

The event was attended by 30 students pursuing science subjects from different learning institutions including University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), Institute of Finance Management (IFM) and Dar es Salaam Institute of Technology (DIT).