Mozambique: Usd 15 Million Available for Small Enterprises Affected By Cyclones

Maputo — The Post Cyclone Reconstruction Office (GREPOC) has 15 million US dollars available to support micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, hit by cyclones Idai and Kenneth, in 2019.

The amount was announced in Chimoio, capital of the central province of Manica, by the executive director of GREPOC, Luis Mondlane, at the launch of the subvention program, which gathered the private sector of seven provinces affected by the cyclones.

"The amount is destined to 12 districts in Manica province, 13 in Sofala, three in Inhambane, five in Tete, six in Cabo Delgado, four in Nampula and eight in Zambézia. Each proponent may receive between one to three million meticais so that the companies may recover', Mondlane said.

According to the director, the amount, disbursed by the World Bank, aims to decrease vulnerability, and create jobs, as well as raise awareness among the companies in the context of resilient management of natural disasters.

"The pilot-phase of the equivalent subventions was only being implemented in four districts of Sofala Province. That's why the second phase has been launched, which includes seven provinces, and 1200 candidates have already been chosen', he explained.