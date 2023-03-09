Mozambique Wants to Become Middle Income Country

Maputo — Mozambique intends to become a middle income country by 2030, leaving behind the indicators that characterize the least developed countries.

Prime Minister Adriano Maleiane announced this intention at the end of the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries, which took place in Doha, capital of Qatar.

"The transition will not be fast. It is going to be gradual so that our new system can develop with security', Maleiane said, explaining that the transition to another level carries consequences because international support to Mozambique, as a least developed country, will cease.

Right now, according to the Prime Minister, Mozambique is included in the group of 46 least developed countries but it is trying to rise to the next level, that of medium income countries.

"It the past, 500 dollars per capita was enough to think about becoming a medium income country, but now Mozambique needs to reach, at least, 1000 dollars per capita', said Maleiane, cited by the Maputo daily "Notícias'.

" In 2015, our income was 648 dollars per capita but in 2022 it was 548 dollars per capita. Therefore we have to work to raise this level of income', he said,

"Our goal is to move to the next level', he said. But of the 46 least developed countries, only 16 are thought able to graduate to middle income status.