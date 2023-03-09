Rwanda: A Sneak Peek Into Race for Rwanda Premier League Title

The 2022/23 Rwanda Premier League season has reached a critical stage where three clubs are chasing the league title like never before in what looks like a three-horse race.

There is a lot to at stake for the trio as the eight remaining fixtures promise to decide who comes out on top to clinch the title.

With 22 league games played so far, the trio is separated by two points. Ben Moussa's APR lead the pack with 46 points, closely followed by Francis Christian Haringingo's Rayon Sports with 45 points while SC Kiyovu come third with 44 points.

The three clubs are now in the running for the Premier League for different but important reasons.

APR want to win title a record fourth time in a row while Rayon Sports are looking to not only end their four-year title drought and win it for the first time since 2019 but to also return to African club football which they never played ever since.

SC Kiyovu, who have not won the league since 1993, also want to kill that curse to regain their giant status.

Times Sport looks at how the trio compare head to head as the title race tightens.

APR

Position: 1st (46 points)

They may be the defending champions but APR endured a torrid start to the season, both on domestic and continental scene, sparking a series of rows between Moroccan Adil Mohammed and his players, which resulted in the Moroccan unpredicted divorce with the club he inspired to three consecutive league titles and setting club's 50-match unbeaten run.

Adil lost the dressing room and his era came to a shock end in November in 2022 when he decided to return to his home country Morocco after he protested against being suspended by the club management in vain.

The club had to move on Adil's assistant Ben Moussa inherited the team which looked dispatched and torn apart. Ben trusted the process in rebuilding the club and restore the confidence, supported by his backroom.

He got the club firing again ad they are now at the top of the table having won 13 games, drawn seven, and lost two matches and a 20-goal difference.

The league leaders have a busy March during which they will play five games, starting with Saturday's trip to Umuganda Stadium where they will face Marines.

Moussa has built a free-scoring attack despite losing striker Lague Byiringiro who departed Kigali on Wednesday to join his new club Sandviken IF.

The likes of Innocent Nshuti, Yannick Bizimana and Ramadhan Niyibizi have been unstoppable and, if they continue their top form, APR undoubtedly remain in pole position to clinch the title.

Remaining fixtures: Marines, Police FC, Bugesera, Gasogi United, AS Kigali, Espoir, Rwamagana City and Gorilla.

Rayon Sports

Position: 2nd (45 points)

Hunger for trophies has got Rayon's fans run out patience for coaches so quickly.

There were pleas to sack Francis Haringingo after a disappointing first round campaign of Rwanda Premier League where the Blues finished fifth on the table.

So many were at the time so mad at the club management, claiming that the Burundian was not the right man to coach a big club like Rayon Sports.

Only a few in the club's top management backed Haringingo and gave him time. He was given three games to save his job and, in return, he not only saved his job but also brought Rayon back in the title race.

Rayon are yet to lose a game since the beginning of the second round of the league and beating APR to end their four-year derby dominance boosted their morale to return to the title race in high spirits.

They are now second on the table, with a point behind APR.

The return on Leandre Onana and Abdul Rwatubyaye the fold after injury layoffs plus the signing of Heritier Luvumbu has revolutionized Rayon who no look scaring in front of any opposing side.

There is obviously hunger for success but their remaining eight fixtures will prove how bad they want the league title, the tenth in the club's history.

The Blues won 14 matches, drawn three, and lost five matches.

Remaining fixtures: AS Kigali, Rwamagana City, Police, Bugesera, Espoir, Gorilla, Marines and Sunrise.

SC Kiyovu

Position: 3rd (44 points)

Many thought that Kiyovu were never going to fight for the title again after losing their coach Francis Haringingo to Rayon Sports as well as some of the club's key players including Ugandan striker Emmanuel Okwi.

But it has never been the case as the club is in the running for the title again after losing it to APR by just a point.

They may be sitting third on the table with 44 points, two points behind table toppers APR, but the journey back to the title race has not been quite a smooth one.

The club thought they had found a perfect replacement for outgoing Haringingo in Alain-André Landeut but things didn't work for the Congolese who was in December 2022 reassigned from his coaching role to Sporting Manager, five months after he signed to coach the club.

Assistant Jean de Dieu Mateso took over the hot seat and has since got his men firing again. The next eight games could either decide the title in favor of the Green Baggies or pile more shock to the club that has been running behind the title for the past 30 years.

Kiyovu have managed to register 13 victories, five draws, four defeats with an 11-goal difference.

Remaining fixtures: Etincelles, Gorilla, Espoir, AS Kigali, Mukura Victory Sports, Musanze Sunrise and Rutsiro.