Tanzania: 'Engaging Communities to Prevent Violence Against Women'

Zanzibar — THE Minister of Social Development, Elders, Gender and Children Ms Riziki Pembe Juma has said that in celebrating this year's International Women's Day, concerted efforts are required to eliminate violence against women and children.

Ms Juma said this at the Mwembe-Kisonge Square, where women entrepreneurs gathered to celebrate pre-Women's Day, by selling local commodities at the business exhibition.

"Let us raise our voices higher against the social menace," Ms Juma said.

The event was intended to raise awareness on women's issues and their contribution in their society, adding that the use of technology can help fight violence against women and girls at school, family and community levels.

International Women's Day is a globally celebrated annually on March 8th as a focal point in the women's rights movement, bringing attention to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women.

The theme of International Women's Day 2023 is: "DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality", and that a gender-responsive approach to innovation, technology and digital education can increase the awareness of women and girls regarding their rights and civic engagement.

Principal Secretary (PS) in the Ministry Ms Abeida Rashid said "Advancement of science and technology needs to live no women behind; including addressing gender based violence so that women can advance economically."

UN Women says that advancements in digital technology offer immense opportunities to address development and humanitarian challenges, and to achieve the 2030 Agenda's Sustainable Development Goals.

"Growing inequalities are becoming increasingly evident in the context of digital skills and access to technologies, with women being left behind as the result of this digital gender divide.

The need for inclusive and transformative technology and digital education is therefore crucial for a sustainable future," UN Women said in a statement.