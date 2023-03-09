Mozambique and Saudi Arabia to Cooperate in Agriculture

5 March 2023
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambique and Saudi Arabia will cooperate and exchange experiences in agriculture, following the signing on Saturday, in Riyadh, of a memorandum of understanding between the agriculture ministries of the two countries.

The ceremony was witnessed by Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi who on Friday began a three day working visit to Saudi Arabia, at the invitation of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

On Saturday, Nyusi also met with a representative of the Islamic Community in Mozambique, who plans to visit on Sunday Mecca and Medina, the holiest sites in the Islamic religion.

The President called for prayers for the health and welfare of Mozambicans and of the entire world, as well as for the development of the country.

Cited by Radio Mozambique, Nyusi also urged his audience to pray "for peace and tranquility'.

He described the moment as sacred, stressing the approach of the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan, due to begin on 22 March.

"This is a good moment for us to prove once again that we are a lay state, but that we also respect religions', said Nyusi. He believed that religions "contribute to the training of young people, and to morals and ethics'.

Nyusi's visit seeks to assess the stage of bilateral cooperation between Mozambique and Saudi Arabia, particularly in agriculture, infrastructures, tourism, mineral resources and energy.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.