Kenya Dairy Board Suspends Milk Powder Imports Ahead of Long Rainy Season

9 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Festus Kiplangat

Nairobi — Kenya Dairy Board (KDB) has suspended the importation of milk powder to cushion local producers ahead of the long rainy season of March to May.

The directive will apply to all importers in the country.

KDB's decision comes at a time when milk producers across the country expect high yields with the start of the rain.

"The board has temporarily suspended the issuance of these import permits until further notice," KDB managing director Margaret Kibogy said in a statement seen by Capital Business.

"We will however continue to monitor the production and demand for milk and milk products in the country and advise the government accordingly," Kibogy added.

Prolonged drought has affected milk production in the country, with the government seeking to bridge the deficit with imports.

High prices of animal feeds have also made milk production an expensive affair for a majority of producers.

Uganda is Kenya's main import market for milk, which is allowed into the country.

KDB's statement comes after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said that the government is committed to improving operations in the milk industry to help maximize profits, boost farmers in the country, and fight towards the elimination of cartels from the milk industry.

The decision will reduce competition between importers and local milk processors, who will now have to sell their own produce in the Kenyan market.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.