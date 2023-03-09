Kenya Dairy Board Suspends Milk Powder Imports Ahead of Long Rainy Season

Nairobi — Kenya Dairy Board (KDB) has suspended the importation of milk powder to cushion local producers ahead of the long rainy season of March to May.

The directive will apply to all importers in the country.

KDB's decision comes at a time when milk producers across the country expect high yields with the start of the rain.

"The board has temporarily suspended the issuance of these import permits until further notice," KDB managing director Margaret Kibogy said in a statement seen by Capital Business.

"We will however continue to monitor the production and demand for milk and milk products in the country and advise the government accordingly," Kibogy added.

Prolonged drought has affected milk production in the country, with the government seeking to bridge the deficit with imports.

High prices of animal feeds have also made milk production an expensive affair for a majority of producers.

Uganda is Kenya's main import market for milk, which is allowed into the country.

KDB's statement comes after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said that the government is committed to improving operations in the milk industry to help maximize profits, boost farmers in the country, and fight towards the elimination of cartels from the milk industry.

The decision will reduce competition between importers and local milk processors, who will now have to sell their own produce in the Kenyan market.