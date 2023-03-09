Kenya: President Ruto Mourns Mama Grace Onyango As a Trailblazer for Women in Political Leadership

Nairobi — President William Ruto has mourned Mama Grace Onyango, the first female mayor of Kisumu and the first woman member of Parliament in Kenya as a trailblazer who opened the door for the participation of women political leadership.

Grace Onyango, 98 died, Wednesday evening, while receiving treatment at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) in Kisumu.

The celebrated icon was a woman of many fists who started out as a teacher. She later served as the first female Mayor of Kisumu Town from 1965-1969.

In 1969 she was elected as the first female MP in post-independence Kenya, representing Kisumu Town Constituency.

"My condolences to the family, friends and people of Kisumu following the passing of Grace Onyango, Mama Grace was a trailblazer who opened the door for the participation of women in political leadership," the President stated.

"She was a woman of great courage, deep patriotism and unflinching courage. Her legacy will endure through every elected female leader for generations to come," the Head of State added.

In parliament, she is remembered for her no nonsense demeanor, as she stood firm and championed for the rights of women.

In a male dominated House, Mama Grace Onyango went ahead and became the first woman to act as Deputy Speaker, a position she held from 1979-1984. She took a break from politics after losing the seat to Wilson Ndolo Ayah in 1984.

Her daughter, Pauline Akwacha said the former legislator's death on International Women's day, has left a big gap in the family and country. She described her as a mentor and pillar whose work impacted positively on other women across the country.

Mama Grace's cause to champion for women rights, she said, was evident in the number of key positions held by women in the country today.

Various leaders and women described Mama Grace Onyango as a trailblazer, who played a critical role to shape the development of the country.