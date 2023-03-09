Kenya: First County ICU Facility Launched at Mama Lucy Hospital, to Ease Congestion at KNH

Nairobi — The first ever Intensive Care Unit (ICU) facility has been launched at the Mama Lucy Kibaki hospital, which will now reduce numerous refferals to other facilities, especially the already congested Kenyatta National Hospital.

Speaking during the launch Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja on Wednesday said it was a shame that no single Nairobi County owned- health facilities had ICU/HDU facilities, an initiative which he said his administration is keen on undertaking.

The initial capacity launched is a 4-bed fully equipped ICU which is to be extended to 28-bed capacity and the facility will now be able to serve the populated Embakasi Central Constituency as well as the neighboring sub-counties, hence easing the burden of KNH.

"I am proud to launch the first ever ICU in a Nairobi County hospital, it was a shame that Nairobi didn't have an ICU but that's why I am the Governor because I said it must work," Governor Sakaja stated.

He said the plan is to have ICU/HDU facilities in all counties level five hospitals, so as to cater for patients reffered from surrounding lower level facilities.

He said the second ICU/HDU facility will be launched at Mbagathi hospital, followed by Pumwani maternity hospital and also Mutuini- which is set to be renamed after First Lady Mama Racheal Ruto.

Alongside launching the ICU/HDU facility, the Governor also launched a 3-bed renal unit and a blood bank.

"This is our first blood bank and the plan in the next two years is to have blood banks in all the five boroughs. This will address the blood shortages within our county health facilities, " he said.

Health CS Susan Nakhumicha who had accompanied the Governor gave her Ministry's commitment in supporting health care in the counties.

She said that the Ministry is aiming at having all facilities working.

"I want to commit that as a national government we will scale up this ICU and we will add 4 beds, we will also scale up the renal unit," CS Nakhumicha stated.

She also acknowledged the role played by Community Health Volunteers, and reported that the government will add sh 2,500 on top of the sh 3,500 stipend they receive from the county.

In addition, the CS reiterated that in the next few months all Kenyans will be able to access health care services free of charge, after launching the National Social Health Insurance Fund.

"We are going to take care of health financing starting July this year," she stated.

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki, also the Chair of Health in the CoG urged Nairobi residents and Kenyans at large to shun from unlicenced pharmacies and chemists, and only seek health care services from credible facilities.