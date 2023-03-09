Kenya: Wetangula Urges Dialogue as Azimio Protests Electoral Reforms, High Food, Fuel Prices

9 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula has emphasized the need for dialogue among leaders while addressing the current social-economical and political situation in the country.

Speaking during the fifth edition of the People's Dialogue Festival dubbed #FormNiDialogue, Wetangula stated that the challenges such as tax burden, food shortage, and high fuel prices have no political affiliations.

He noted that the overall objective of the People Dialogue Festival is to provide a platform for political parties and other state and non-state actors to be in a political dialogue on governance reforms and socio-economic issues and to safeguard democratic gains.

"Right from the bible dialogue was the centerpiece of God's communication with his people in the book of Isaiah we are called upon to come together and reason together," the House Speaker noted.

Wetangula's remarks come as Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Leader Raila Odinga is expected to declare the way forward after the 14-day ultimatum he gave the government to address certain issues, including the restoration of food subsidies and a reduction in taxes, lapsed at midnight.

The Festival hosted by the Centre for Multi-Party Democracy will be happening until Friday at the National Museum of Kenya.

"I take cognizance that the People Dialogue Festival provides an opportunity for citizens and leaders to meet eye-to-eye to dialogue on issues facing their countries," Wetangula stated.

This year's event themed 'Competition and Collaboration in a Democratic Development' is geared towards achieving good governance and democracy in our country.'

