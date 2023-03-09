Kenya: MPs to Begin Probe on 2022 KCSE Exam Cheating Allegations on March 20

Nairobi — A parliamentary probe into allegations of cheating during the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education administration, marking and results is set to begin on March 20, with a series of public participation.

Clerk of the National Assembly Samuel Njoroge said the Education Committee which has divided itself into three sub-committees, will hold its first sittings in Nakuru and Nyeri counties.

This will be followed by Eldoret and Embu on the 21st, Kakamega, Machakos on the 22nd , and Nyamira, Mombasa on the 23rd while Kisumu and Wajir will be on the 24th.

The final sitting will be held in Nairobi on March 27, at the mini chamber,county hall, Parliament buildings.

"In compliance with Article 118(1)(b) of the Constitution, it is notified that the committee will undertake public hearings in eleven counties and hereby invites public to hear and submit written memoranda and oral views on the specific terms of reference of the inquiry as outlined, and any other relevant issue," reads the notice.

During the sittings the MPs will determine whether there were incidences of exam cheating or other malpractices, how the cases were orchestrated, who were the players and who bears the ultimate responsibility.

They will also carry out a comprehensive audit of KNEC's Examination Management Systems including exam setting, printing, transportation, storage and marking.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu has stated the KCSE 2022 administration was clean and that the Ministry of Education devised various mechanisms to curb cheating.