Rwanda: Meteo Rwanda Explains Rare Heatwave in Kigali

The Rwanda Meteorology Agency has reported a rare upsurge of heat in different parts of the country especially in the City of Kigali where a temperature of above 32 degrees Celcius was recorded.

This is the highest ever recorded temperature in the past six years. The heatwave was recorded in the past few days, starting from March 5 to 8, in many parts of the country.

According to the agency, the heatwave is due to the fact that there was a lot of sunshine without rain. Rwanda Meteo explained that the rains expected from March 9, and onwards, will reduce the high temperature and the situation will return to normal.

The Rwanda Meteorology Agency published data showing the highest maximum temperature records in the past. The daily breaking records of maximum temperature recorded at different weather stations across the country are based on the entire available data for each station from when it started operation.

Ubutumwa bujyanye n'ubushyuhe buriho: Mu minsi ishize (Guhera Tariki ya 05 kugeza kuya 08 Werurwe 2023) mu gihugu henshi hagaragaye ubushyuhe bwinshi aho mu Mujyi wa Kigali hapimwe ubushyuhe buri hejuru ya 32°C. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/yckwvDotAE-- MeteoRwanda (@MeteoRwanda) March 8, 2023

The last highest temperature recorded in Kigali was 32.5 degrees on August 17, 2017 - in Mageragere sector.

This came after the second highest temperature ever recorded in Kigali, 33 degrees, recorded in Gitega Sector on June 2, 2016.

However, in May 2005, a temperature of 35 degrees was recorded in the city.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The expected rainfall from March to May may lead to extreme weather events such as flooding, landslides, strong winds and other extreme weather-related events in some parts of the country, according to Rwanda Meteorology Agency.

Hey David, in Kigali, 33 Degree Celsius. But you can learn more about the daily breaking records of maximum temperature recorded at different weather stations across the country via this link: https://t.co/bQkTKSlW0a . You can as well check on rainfall and minimum temperature.-- MeteoRwanda (@MeteoRwanda) March 7, 2023

Heavy rains of between 500-600 millimetres are expected in southern parts of Nyaruguru District, in Musanze and most parts of Burera districts. It is also expected over northern parts of Nyabihu and Gakenke Districts.

Rainfall of between 400 and 500 millimetres is expected in most parts of Northern, Southern and Western Provinces, as well as in western parts of Nyarugenge and in north western parts of Gasabo District.