Zimbabwe: 'Dodgy' Chikore Never Deserved Bona Mugabe - Says Outspoken Mliswa

Outspoken Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has wadded into Bona Mugabe and Simbarashe Chikore's divorce, arguing the latter never deserved to marry late President Robert Mugabe's daughter as he is a dodgy character.

Bona filed for divorce at the High Court in Harare, Tuesday, ending a nine-year marriage that started off as a million-dollar fairy tale.

Mliswa, who claims to have been close to Mugabe, said the divorce was 'good news' for Bona.

Bona appeared as Mugabe's favourite; learned, calm, with no scandal to her name. Unlike her brothers whose shenanigans have occupied ample space in the media, she has managed to maintain a low profile.

"The separation of Bona from Simba is actually good news for her. That guy wasn't good for her and didn't deserve her. She is a model for the girl child, calm, unassuming and handles herself well. She deserves a life in peace," said Mliswa.

"The guy was out for dodgy business deals, associating with the First Family only and name-dropping for personal aggrandisement. You can't hold on to such. You will be well Mangwenya. I liked you from the day I met you at a meeting with President Mugabe in Zvimba.

"You came across as a level-headed person. I will forever respect you and pray for you. Your life can still go on. Be strong."

The two have three children together after their plush wedding attended by heads of state and other dignitaries across Africa.

Bona is demanding US$8,100 in child support from Chikore.