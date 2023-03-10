Zimbabwe: Seh Calaz Joins Fight Against Drugs

ZIMDANCEHALL star, Seh Calaz, has launched a football and netball tournament in Mbare as a way of keeping the youth from the drug and substance abuse scourge in the sprawling suburb.

The youthful singer, whose real name is Tawanda Mumanyi, is using his position not only as a musician, but as brand ambassador for Kambucha drink to spread the anti-drug abuse gospel.

And he has decided to use sport as one of the major drivers of the message with the launch of the tournament which will see teams battling it out in the Under-14 and open age groups.

The four-day tournament kicked off yesterday and will run up to Sunday at the famous Madhigira Grounds sandwiched between Matapi flats and Matererini flats in Mbare.

More than US$5 000 has been set aside for the jamboree whose grand football winners will walk away with US$1 500. The top three teams in each competition will be rewarded with trophies, medals and cash while outstanding individuals will also be honoured.

To spice the event, the "Mota Murikubvira" singer himself, Etherton Beenie, Kinnah, General PG, DJ Fantan, DJ Cables and Tipsy will make guest performances.

Sixteen football teams and eight netball teams will battle it out for supremacy in this tournament while four soccer sides will also take on each other in the Under-14 age-groups.

Seh Calaz said the tournament will be held regularly with a lot of activities, including psychological counselling, lined up for the benefit of the youths.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"As brand Ambassador for Kambucha drink, my main goal is to give back to the community that raised me," he said. "To this end, I have decided to launch a football and netball tournament as a way to address the drug and substance abuse scourge.

"There is a monetary reward for the participants too and there is a lot of activities taking place for the four days including health check-ups and counselling services.

"At the end of the day what we all aspire to see is a drug free community with focused youths who are capable of making sober decisions in a safe society.

"As a musician, I know I should play an influential role in trying to change the youths' mindset. There is definitely nothing fashionable about abusing drugs and engaging in other detrimental activities. But we should hammer the message in a systematic way including through sport. It is my hope that this will benefit hundreds of youths out there."