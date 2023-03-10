Zimbabwe: U.S,$10 Million Boost for Children Diagnosed With Cancer

Underprivileged children diagnosed with cancer and undergoing treatment in health facilities around Harare yesterday received $10 million from TM Pick n Pay at Rainbow Village in Belgravia under the Orange Month partnership between the retailer and its customers, KidzCan, Round Table and the Meikles Foundation.

Through the collaboration, KidzCan will provide accommodation, food and recreational services at Rainbow Village to disadvantaged children whose homes are more than 15 kilometres from Harare, yet receiving treatment in the city. The rooms at the facility are sponsored by different companies.

During the Orange Month, which runs throughout February, participants, including Pick n Pay customers, suppliers and other stakeholders provide support and raise awareness of cancer in children.

To mark the promotion, orange cupcakes will be a permanent feature on display in Pick n Pay supermarkets around the country.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, KidzCan board chairman, Dave Mills, thanked Pick n Pay, its customers and suppliers for the timely donation, saying it would go a long way in alleviating the plight of children diagnosed as having cancer.

"We are privileged to be a part of this remarkable relationship, involving KidzCan, Round Table, and the Meikles Foundation from which Pick n Pay is derived. The contributions have been significant in sustaining our operations," he said.

"The Orange Month largely runs in February to enable suppliers, participants and stakeholders to assist in raising money for cancer, particularly in children; and Pick n Pay has been selling the orange cupcakes for four years now."

Pick n Pay managing director Malcom Mycroft expressed gratitude to his customers for their support, adding that it was in the part of the firm's culture to "give back to the people."

"For us to be involved in something like this as a grandparent or parent, is a privilege. One thing I learnt a long time ago is that cancer does not happen in a month; it happens all the time," he said.

Making reference to his personal experiences of loss due to cancer, Mr Mycroft said giving brings people together as a community.

"People support us in every way, even if it is a cupcake that is one more cupcake we sold," he said.

"The initiative to sell cupcakes for cancer started a long time ago in Pick n Pay South Africa."

A beneficiary who has a daughter who was diagnosed with retinoblastoma last year in June was grateful to all donors and KidzCan for funding the chemotherapy.