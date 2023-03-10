Kenya: Education Ministry Allays Fears Over Security, Safety of Special Needs Learners

Nairobi — Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has allayed fears over the security and safety of learners with special needs in various institutions.

Speaking before the Senate Education Committee Thursday, Machogu said the government has put in place safety measures that will ensure special needs institutions have the capacity to protect the learners in case of emergencies.

"The safety of all learners, including learners with special needs and disabilities is central to the provision of quality education. The government through the Ministry of Education, is committed to institutionalizing and mainstreaming school safety," Machogu said.

"In 2008 the ministry developed a Safety Standard Manual for all institutions of learning in Kenya. The manual is in operation to date. It provides guidelines on safety of learners in school compounds. It guides on structural designs, health and hygiene safety among others."

The CS further stated that teachers and non-teaching staff in the institutions are trained on emergency response in order to ensure they are well equipped to help the learners in case of unforeseen cases.

"Special needs schools have care givers who constantly watch over learners with special needs. These include teacher aids, housefathers and mothers, cooks and ground men. The Special needs education teachers are also properly trained to handle emergencies as well as prepare learners for such emergencies," CS Machogu said.

He also pointed out that teachers in special needs institutions are paid more as a compensation for the job they do compared to their colleagues in normal learning institutions.

The CS was answering to statements raised by nominated senator Crystal Asige on the safety of learners who are abled differently.

Among the things she sought to understand were on whether staff working in special needs education institutions have undergone emergency response training to serve as first responders in the event of an emergency.

She recommended that raining seminars be conducted regularly.

"I am not sure how many times these seminars are conducted but my opinion is that these seminars be conducted annually or twice a year. These are special children who also deserve special treatment. These seminars will ensure the enhancement of their safety," Asige said.