Kenya: Jubilee Party Postpones National Delegates Conventio on Dispute Resolution

Nairobi — Jubilee Party Internal Dispute Resolution Committee has suspended the National Delegates Convention which was slated to be held on March 24 and 25.

A faction allied to Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni had called for the NDC in order to make sweeping changes to the party leadership.

According to an advertisement placed in a local daily back in February, the NDC will take place at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

'The agenda of the NDC shall be to receive and welcome the elected leaders from the concluded General Election," the public notice reads in part.

The NDC will also elect from among the eligible members of the party, the national officials of the party to fill in vacant positions.