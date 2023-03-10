Kenya: Jubilee Party Postpones National Delegates Conventio on Dispute Resolution

10 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Jubilee Party Internal Dispute Resolution Committee has suspended the National Delegates Convention which was slated to be held on March 24 and 25.

A faction allied to Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni had called for the NDC in order to make sweeping changes to the party leadership.

According to an advertisement placed in a local daily back in February, the NDC will take place at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

'The agenda of the NDC shall be to receive and welcome the elected leaders from the concluded General Election," the public notice reads in part.

The NDC will also elect from among the eligible members of the party, the national officials of the party to fill in vacant positions.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.