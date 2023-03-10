Kenya: Moi International Airport Awarded as the Best Airport in Africa

Nairobi — Moi International Airport (MIA), Mombasa has received an international award as the best airport by size and region under two million passengers per year in Africa Category for the year 2022.

The Airports Council International (ACI), the voice of world airports, recognized Moi International Airport, Mombasa for its exceptional customer service.

In a statement sent to newsroom, today, the ACI World Director General, Mr. Luis Felipe de Oliveira, while congratulating MIA on the achievement said the Award was based on ACI's renowned Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Survey which captures passengers' experience at all airport passenger contact points at more than 300 airports worldwide.

"The recognition of MIA's excellence in customer service comes after a challenging period for the aviation industry, marked by the Covid-19 pandemic,' said Oliveira.

He said despite the difficulties the airport has been experiencing it continued to prioritize customer experience and demonstrating its competency.

"I congratulate the whole team at Moi International Airport on their success in the Airport Service Quality Awards." Said Oliveira.

The Director General announced that the awards which are selected by passengers, are powered by the airport community, which includes airport employees and a range of other stakeholders.

In his remarks, the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) Managing Director, Mr. Alex Gitari, expressed his appreciation of the award, noting that the Authority is always striving to delight and enhance the experience of our customers.

"This Award encourages us to continue improving on our customer service offering and we sincerely thank our customers for their valuable feedback." stated Mr. Gitari.

Airport Service Quality is the world's leading airport customer experience measurement and benchmarking program with close to 400 participating airports in 95 countries.