Mauritius: Series of Activities to Be Held Over a Year to Celebrate the 55th Anniversary of the Independence of Mauritius

A series of activities, spanning over a year, will be held across the country, in the context of the 55th anniversary of the independence of Mauritius and 31st anniversary of the accession of Mauritius to the status of Republic.

This announcement was made, this afternoon, by the Minister of Arts and Cultural Heritage, Mr Avinash Teeluck, during a press conference held at the seat of his Ministry in Port Louis.

He highlighted that the theme chosen this year is '55 an Larmoni Dan Nou Repiblik' adding that the logo has been worked out by a student from the Mahatma Gandhi Institute. As regards the official ceremony, he stated that it will be held at the State House in Réduit.

Minister Teeluck recalled that the series of events kickstarted with the World Guinness Record of the world's largest image of a Waving National Flag held on 24 January 2023 at Anjalay Coopen Stadium, Belle Vue Harel. This major event, he added, saw the participation of 6,145 students from secondary institutions.

He then enumerated the activities that will be held in several regions over the year and emphasised that they are being organised to ensure the participation of all Mauritian citizens.

They include:

La Grande Foire de l'Independance from 03 to 05 March 2023 in Central Flacq which saw the participation of Small and Medium Enterprises;

A Vintage Photography Competition and Exhibition organised at regional level where vintage photos of buildings, sites and other cultural components are being exhibited at Municipal and District Councils;

La Marche de l'Unite which started today from Goodlands to Terre Rouge in the north, from Plaine Magnien to Curepioe in the south, from Rivière du Rempart to Camp de Masque in the east, and from La Gaulette to Cascavelle in the west. On 10 March, a march will be held throughout the country and on 11 March, all participants will proceed to Plaza in Rose Hill for a cultural programme;

Collaborative painting from 10 to 17 March in front of Government House where the public will be invited to affix their handprints, in our four national colours, on the canvas to show unity and patriotism;

Joint Band Concert by the Police Band and Indian Navy Band on 13 March at the Esplanade of the Municipal Council of Port Louis;

Short Film Competition to be launched by the Mauritius Film Development Corporation on 16 March on the theme '55 an larmoni Dan nou Repiblik-Lamour pou nou pei';

Presentation of two plays by Seegoolam Torul Government School in Rose Belle, and Red Tagore Youth Club in Fond du Sac, on World Theatre Day observed on 27 March;

Patriotic Song Competition in various languages which will be broadcasted on national television;

Highway Street Art (fresque murale) which will give an opportunity to artists to display their talents and enhance the landscape. The proposed places are Réduit flyover, footbridge of Mt Ory, Calebasses-Verdun exchange, St Pierre-Verdun exchange, and Caudan flyover;

Regional Food Festivals in various regions;

Live musical performance by a full women orchestra organised by the Conservatoire National de Musique François Mitterand;

Painting and drawing Competition in primary and secondary schools;

Mauritius Arts Expo to be held at Le Citadel during the month of April/May 2023; and

Three concerts at different venues with local artists.

Minister Teeluck highlighted that the Vice President, Mr Cyril Eddy Boissézon, will be the Chief Guest at the Flag raising ceremony in Port Mathurin in Rodrigues.

Furthermore, he underlined that a patriotic song entitled 'Morisien' has been written by Alain Ramanisum and interpreted by the latter as well as Laura Beg, Shweta Baboolall, Prophecy and Blakkayo. The video clip, he said, is an ode to our multiculturalism, our 'vivre-ensemble', and our shared history and culture.