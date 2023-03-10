Kenya: Monica Juma Appointed Secretary to National Security Council

9 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Monica Juma has been appointed as the Secretary to the National Security Council.

The announcement was made by the Head of Public Service Felix Koskei through a gazette notice.

"It is notified for the general information of the public that the National Security Council has appointed Monica K. Juma to be the Secretary of the National Security Council," the gazette notice stated.

Former Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet was appointed as the Deputy National Security Advisor.

In the Gazette Notice, Koskei confirmed that Boinnet was to serve in the role beginning March 6.

"It is notified for the general information of the public that the National Security Council has appointed Joseph Boinnet to be the Deputy National Security Advisor," the statement read in part.

