Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Ignores Chamisa Over Sikhala Detention

9 March 2023
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa says he has reached out to President Emmerson Mnangagwa over the incarceration of Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala but to no avail.

Sikhala has been in custody without trial since his arrest on charges of inciting public violence in the wake of slain CCC activist Moreblessing Ali's funeral in Nyatsime in June last year.

Speaking to journalists in Harare Thursday morning, Chamisa said Mnangagwa ignored numerous overtures meant to resolve the Sikhala issue.

"In terms of the human rights situation, the situation has worsened look at the arrest of our brother Job Sikhala it's almost a year in prison without bail that tell you that the nation is rotten. He committed no offence, Sikhala is innocent but they have already adjudged him guilty without any trial it tells you how sick we are.

"I have even made efforts to write severally to Mr. Mnangagwa to say deal with this Sikhala issue it's embarrassing us internationally and nationally he has chosen not to respond. I wrote to him, private conversations to indicate to him what the issues are but he has ignored them. I have done my bit and I continue to do more particularly in the context of reaching out and making sure that we place the issue on the table," said Chamisa.

The opposition leader lamented the continued harassment of opposition activists and the partisan conduct of personnel in national institutions.

"We also see an increase in harassment of those in opposition, our meetings being banned, our rallies being cancelled, freedom of peace and freedom of association being muzzled. We have also seen across the whole country the partisan and illegal conduct of trying to populate our national institutions with Zanu PF propaganda.

"I get reports every day from those serving in our uniformed forces that they are getting what is said to be the civic education program whereby the program is trying to teach those institution party issues. Zimbabwe is bigger than any political party, our soldiers, our police and our intelligence services are not supposed to be subjected to party propaganda. They are not supposed to be subjected to a political but to serve national institutions and we want to maintain their integrity," said Chamisa.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.