Uganda: This Year's Kabaka Birthday Run Set for April 16

Buganda Kingdom and Airtel Uganda have launched this year's Kabaka birthday run.

Speaking during the launch at Mengo on Thursday, Buganda Katikkiro, Charles Peter Mayiga said proceeds from this year's edition will again go towards supporting initiatives aimed at ensuring an end to HIV/AIDS by 2030.

"After putting up a strong fight against fistula and sickle cells, the Kingdom embarked on a fight against HIV/AIDS in Buganda and in other parts of Uganda through the Kabaka Birthday Run which attracts over 80,000 participants annually," Mayiga said.

"Having partners like Airtel Uganda who are culturally aware of their operating environment, has enabled us in growing digital and financial inclusion of our people. We appreciate their support in transforming the lives of Ugandans. We know that their contribution towards the run will greatly support the fight against HIV/AIDS because Buganda's productivity is premised on a healthy population."

Airtel Uganda Managing Director, Manoj Murali said they remain committed to supporting such causes like the fight against HIV/AIDS.

"The Kabaka birthday run is a great platform for millions of Ugandans to celebrate the life of Kabaka Ronald Mutebi II and direct our common efforts in reducing public health challenges like ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic by 2030, fistula and sickle cell. Airtel Uganda is pleased to, once again, champion a cause that supports the reduction of the disease burden in Buganda. Since 2019, Airtel Uganda together with Buganda Kingdom and UNAIDS has continued to drive awareness about the danger of HIV/ AIDS in our society through the Kabaka birthday run. This forms part of our sustainability strategy of transforming lives in Uganda,"Murali noted.

Buganda has been at the front of fighting HIV/AIDS with the Kabaka being appointed as a UNAIDS HIV goodwill ambassador.

Data from UNAIDS, indicates that by 2021, 38.4 million people globally were living with HIV. T

he report also indicated that although 1.5 million people became newly infected with HIV, there was a reduction in new HIV infections reflecting a 54% drop since the peak in 1996.

Kabaka's birthday run kits will go for shs20,000.