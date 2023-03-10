Tanzania: President Samia Gesture Wins Plaudit

UNITED States has hailed President Samia Suluhu Hassan's historic gesture to grace the main opposition party's meeting, indicating that the grand move has set precedent over what political competition without animosity should resemble.

Since assuming office in March 2021, President Samia 4Rs philosophy, which includes Reconciliation, Resiliency, Reforms, and Rebuilding, has acted as a necessary tool in addressing the contemporary issues affecting the country's social, political, and economic systems.

US Ambassador to Tanzania Michael Battle used his Twitter account yesterday to shower praise to President Samia and Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (CHADEMA) Opposition Leader Mr Freeman Mbowe for setting the precedent, placing Tanzania in the realms.

"Hongera sana to President @SuluhuSamia and @freemanmbowetz for choosing reconciliation over division and modelling what political competition without animosity can look like," stated Ambassador Battle.

He added "We can all take a lesson from what transpired yesterday (Wednesday). A big day for democracy in Tanzania."

For his part, Ambassador of Morocco to Tanzania Mr Zakaria El Goumiri commended the vision of President Samia for the advancement of women's rights in Tanzania.

He showered praises to the Head of State for deep and abiding commitment to the empowerment of women, who are the key demographic in assuring strong representation and effective participation in political decision-making.

The sentiments were echoed by a section of analysts, academicians and activists who described the occasion as an important landmark which shows Tanzania's capability of settling political scores amicably.

According to them, the incident has publicised Tanzania's strength of its internal mechanisms in dealing with its own issues without facing any interference.

A Lecturer at the University of Dodoma, Dr Paul Loisulie viewed that the gesture which has been shown by Tanzania was very unique, noting that many African countries have failed on the aspect.

Dr Loisulie said what was needed from the top leadership is exerting political will as demonstrated by President Samia.

"The incident is going to develop a crucial model on how Tanzania can offset challenges and perform politics," said Dr Loisulie.

For his part, a seasoned Political Scientist from the University of Dar es Salaam, Dr Richard Mbunda revealed that President Samia as a strong contender of multilateralism has always been walking her talk through the 4Rs.

"With her 4Rs philosophy, Tanzania is creating a new norm in the political arena by embarking on productive politics and changes has attributed in her principle," he noted.

An Adjunct Professor Verdiana Masanja from Nelson Mandela African Institution of Science and Technology (NM-AIST) said that, President Samia decision to attend to BAWACHA event is an illustration of her determination to promote reconciliation and strengthening democracy in the country.

"This is a huge milestone in the country's politics and the regional bloc at large," said Prof Masanja.

She said President Samia had made it clear that she is up for reconciliation, thus what she did is the fulfillment of her 4Rs philosophy.

"We cannot say our country is peaceful if we can't reconcile, thus the president should be commended for such huge milestone," Prof Masanja said.

Former Executive Director for Legal and Human Rights Centre Ms Hellen Kijo- Bisimba, said President Samia has showed a big difference on how women and men can do things.

"Our country has been led by five male presidents but such a thing had never happened... multiparty democracy was introduced during the third phase government but the opposition parties were considered as enemies," she said.

She said such consideration is wrong because even the country's constitution recognises the multiparty democracy.

"I commend the president because she has left a mark in country's politics ...although there are some people who are questioning the future of opposition parties in the country, but that is not the case because the Head of State has said that she wants to build the nation by uniting people."

Chairperson for Women Muslim Forum of the Muslim Council of Tanzania Ms Shamim Khan said what President Samia has done is a democratic act because she is the leader of all Tanzanians regardless of their different ideologies.

"She is a super woman because she has unique leadership talent, thinks of the future of our nation and well conversant of what is democracy," Ms Khan said.

Commenting, a Lecturer with Tumaini University Dar es Salaam College (TURDACO), Ms Rachael Yusuph also maintained that the gesture by the President reflects strong political maturity in building the nation.

She noted that people envisioned a true democracy which focuses on many Tanzanians, therefore parties should work harder in bringing about policies which are beneficial to the country.