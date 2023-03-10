Tanzania: Government Decorates Yanga, Insists On Legacy

THE Deputy Minister for Culture, Arts, and Sports Hamis Mwinjuma has challenged Tanzania teams to work hard in international games and reach higher levels to create a long-lasting legacy.

He commented on this after handing over a 10m/-cash prize from President Samia Suluhu Hassan to Young Africans following their 2-0 victory against Real Bamako at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar ea Salaam on Wednesday.

The president pledged to buy each goal scored by Simba or Yanga in their CAF Interclub Games for 5m/- hence after netting two goals on the day, the Jangwani Street giants pocketed 10m/-.

Until now, Yanga have walked away with 30m/- from the president's money as they have scored six goals while their traditional rivals Simba have bagged 10m/- after netting two goals in four matches.

"As Tanzanians, we want our teams to reach new levels where no other team in the country has reached before...in that regard, we will create a new legacy to live forever.

"I am totally impressed with the performance you have shown and as Deputy Minister for Culture, Arts, and Sports, I go back home with peace of mind knowing that Yanga is a complete team," he said.

He added President Samia Suluhu Hassan is watching all international games played by Simba and Yanga though he does not know which side she supports.

He then wished Yanga all the best in their last home fixture against US Monastir on March 19th saying they need to undergo intensive preparations.

The Tunisian team has not lost any game in the four played encounters with their latest results being a 1-0 success over third-placed TP Mazembe produced at Olympic Stadium in Tunisia on Wednesday.

As such, Yanga's triumph will see them becoming the first side to defeat Monastir and the same token, win a ticket into the last eight stage.