Kenya: Business Registration Service Moves Services to a New Platform

Nairobi — Business Registration Service (BRS) has upgraded its system to a new platform as it seeks to offer customers the best services.

On Sunday, BRS said it migrated businesses and companies data to an improved system.

BRS is a state corporation that administers policies, laws, and other matters relating to the registration of companies, partnerships, and firms, as well as corporations carrying on business under a business name, bankruptcy, hire-purchase, and security rights (Section 4(1) of the BRS Act, 2015).

It maintains firms registers, data, and records on a central database.

"We are pleased to indicate that the Service successfully migrated businesses' and companies' data to the new improved system on Sunday, March 5, 2023," BRS Director General Kenneth Gathuma said in a statement.

The registry had onboarded and configured registration services such as business name, company limited by guarantee, and foreign company, among others, on the new platform.

"The remaining services will be progressively onboarded on the new platform," he added.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause."