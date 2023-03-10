Kenya: Odinga to Lead Azimio Protests in Migori Against Govt

Nairobi — Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition will on Friday embark on its mass action against the government in Migori County.

Raila Odinga, the Azimio Leader, will lead his brigade in the first of a series of protests following President William Ruto's defiance to address the coalition's raft of demands.

"We launch a campaign of defiance, of peaceful picketing, peaceful protest, boycotts, strikes, disobedience, peaceful petitions, peaceful sit-ins, and peaceful demonstrations," Odinga said on Thursday.

Odinga who on Thursday unveiled the youth resistance movement dubbed "movement for the defense of democracy" stressed he will not relent until the government yields to his demands.

The former Prime Minister had issued a 14-day ultimatum to the government to address his demands which the government failed to address.

In Migori, Odinga will sustain his bid to pressure the government to among other things reduce the high cost of living.

During the weekend, in Narok on Saturday and Mombasa on Sunday, the Azimio caravan will continue with its message to exert pressure on the government. The team will be in Kilifi next week on Monday.

The mass action according to Odinga will subsequently culminate in a final meeting in Nairobi on March 20, 2023, where all the supporters will converge in the city for joint protests.

"On 20th March we have a date with destiny in Nairobi, on that day our supporters from across the country will stage peaceful protests in Nairobi against this illegitimate regime," he said.

"Save the date and let the action begin now," he added.

President Ruto has been bullish and told off Odinga that he will not entertain him and his intimidation tactics with his focus being on service delivery to Kenyans.