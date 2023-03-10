Kenya: Nairobi, Cairo to Allow Visa-Free Travel for Diplomatic and Official Passport Holders

10 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian Nakola

Nairobi — Kenya and Egypt have agreed to establish free visa entry for diplomatic and official passport holders from April 1.

Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua stated that they are working together to finalize a 100 per cent visa-free regime between both countries for ordinary passports within six months by October 1, 2023.

"In line with the African vision of AfCFTA (African Continental Free Trade Area) we agreed on free visa entry for diplomatic & official passports of both countries from April 1 of this year and to start and finalize discussions towards a free visa regime for ordinary passports by October 1," he said.

"This will enhance tourism, grow trade, and support the economic free flow of people and goods as envisioned by the African Continental Free Trade Agreement."

This agreement came as a result of development bilateral discussions between CS Mutua with his counterpart, Egypt Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sameh Shoukry in Cairo.

Mutua also said that Kenya will import fertilizer from Egypt and will also support Kenya's Sh15 billion tree initiative through dam and borehole construction.

"We welcomed Egyptian investors to take advantage of our PPP (public-private partnership) system to build roads, light rail, and other infrastructure as we organize an investor's forum," he said.

"We will use Egyptian-modeled irrigation techniques to grow food and reclaim arid and semi-arid areas."

He added that Egypt has agreed to offer Kenyan students scholarships in various fields including mechanized agriculture, water, marine engineering, and health.

