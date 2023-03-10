Kenya: Machogu Constitutes New Meru University Council

Nairobi — Education Cabin et Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has appointed Dr. Jane Kiringai to be the Chairperson of the Meru University of Science and Technology.

In a gazette notice, the CS further named Janet Afandi, Martin Kinoti, Jacob Kwaba, Lucy Rimanto and Sylvester Kinyor as members of the council.

The six new appointees will serve the council for a period of three years effective March 10, 2023.

This comes just few days after Machogu notified the outgoing members of Meru University Council that their term was set to lapse on March 9, 2023.

The new council was named a day after Machogu ordered the immediate reinstatement of Meru University Vice-Chancellor Professor Romanus Odhiambo.

The University Council had sent Professor Odhiambo on terminal leave which subsequently led to student unrest on Monday.

The chaos led to the indefinite closure of the institution, and postponement of a graduation ceremony that was to take place on March 11, 2023.

"The decision by the University Council is unlawful," CS Machogu said.

He pointed out that the council acted in total disregard of the consequences that would result at a time the University was preparing to hold a graduation.

Machogu further faulted the Council for not consulting his office prior to undertaking their decision contrary to the requirements of the Universities Act.

The Act stipulates that University Councils should appoint a Vice Chancellor in consultation with the Cabinet Secretary for Education.

"Regrettably, the Council fell short of its legal duty of fidelity to the applicable law," Machogu said.

Consequently, Machogu also directed the University Management to facilitate the reopening of the University for the return of students and the resumption of normal operations no later than March 8, 2023.